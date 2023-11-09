Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1216
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1216
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
980
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FARRY, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, COSTA AND
DUSH, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for false statements, investigations and
penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 481(c) and (d) of the act of June 13,
1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are
amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to
read:
Section 481. False Statements; Investigations; Penalty.--* *
*
(a.1) Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud
produces, uses or traffics in, has control or custody of or
possesses one or more counterfeit access devices that replicates
the payment card information of a person receiving assistance,
commits a crime which shall be graded as provided in subsection
(b.1).
