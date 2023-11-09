Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,812 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 200 Printer's Number 1219

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1219

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

200

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the day before Thanksgiving, the Sunday after

Christmas and New Year's Day, at 6 p.m., as a time to ring

bells throughout this Commonwealth for five minutes as a sign

of thanks, praise and unity.

WHEREAS, Bells have carried a message for hundreds of years,

whether as a warning of disaster, in sorrow and tragedy or as an

act of celebratory ringing; and

WHEREAS, Bells ring to gather people together both physically

and emotionally; and

WHEREAS, Ringing bells may lighten the hearts and give hope

to Pennsylvanians in all walks of life; and

WHEREAS, A choir of bells ringing in unison may bring people

together in a common attempt to overcome adversity; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the day before

Thanksgiving, the Sunday after Christmas and New Year's Day, at

6 p.m., as a time to ring bells throughout this Commonwealth for

five minutes as a sign of thanks, praise and unity.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 200 Printer's Number 1219

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more