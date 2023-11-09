Senate Resolution 204 Printer's Number 1223
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - died at the rate of 25,000 per day with nearly a third of the
victims being children under 10 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Hundreds of archival KGB documents created during
this genocide detailed and described the Soviet regime's
intention and actions to destroy Ukraine's national identity by
deporting and executing Ukraine's religious, intellectual and
cultural leaders and prosecuting or executing others who dared
to speak of the Holodomor; and
WHEREAS, Through a recently released major motion film
entitled "Mr. Jones," depicting Welsh journalist Gareth Jones
who witnessed and reported on the Holodomor, the world is
afforded an opportunity to understand the realities of the
Soviet crime; and
WHEREAS, The official recognition of the Holodomor as a
genocide by the government of Ukraine represents a significant
step in adjudicating Soviet crimes, reaffirming Ukraine's
national identity and advancing efforts to establish a
democratic and free Ukraine that is fully integrated into the
western community of nations; and
WHEREAS, The current war in Ukraine has been identified as a
genocide and is yet another example of relentless Russian
aggression attempting to suppress a freedom-loving nation and
its social, cultural, historical, economic and national
development; and
WHEREAS, In relating the historical context of the 1932-1933
Holodomor and the current war in Ukraine, the poignant theme as
we approach the upcoming 90th anniversary commemoration of the
Holodomor remains profound and significant: "Holodomor Then,
Genocide Now, Justice When?"; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of November
20230SR0204PN1223 - 2 -
