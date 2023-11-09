Senate Resolution 204 Printer's Number 1223

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - died at the rate of 25,000 per day with nearly a third of the

victims being children under 10 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Hundreds of archival KGB documents created during

this genocide detailed and described the Soviet regime's

intention and actions to destroy Ukraine's national identity by

deporting and executing Ukraine's religious, intellectual and

cultural leaders and prosecuting or executing others who dared

to speak of the Holodomor; and

WHEREAS, Through a recently released major motion film

entitled "Mr. Jones," depicting Welsh journalist Gareth Jones

who witnessed and reported on the Holodomor, the world is

afforded an opportunity to understand the realities of the

Soviet crime; and

WHEREAS, The official recognition of the Holodomor as a

genocide by the government of Ukraine represents a significant

step in adjudicating Soviet crimes, reaffirming Ukraine's

national identity and advancing efforts to establish a

democratic and free Ukraine that is fully integrated into the

western community of nations; and

WHEREAS, The current war in Ukraine has been identified as a

genocide and is yet another example of relentless Russian

aggression attempting to suppress a freedom-loving nation and

its social, cultural, historical, economic and national

development; and

WHEREAS, In relating the historical context of the 1932-1933

Holodomor and the current war in Ukraine, the poignant theme as

we approach the upcoming 90th anniversary commemoration of the

Holodomor remains profound and significant: "Holodomor Then,

Genocide Now, Justice When?"; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of November

20230SR0204PN1223 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30