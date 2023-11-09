Senate Bill 983 Printer's Number 1222
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - the Commonwealth beyond a reasonable doubt and mitigating
circumstances must be proved by the defendant by a
preponderance of the evidence.
(iv) The verdict must be a sentence of death if the
jury unanimously finds at least one aggravating
circumstance specified in subsection (d) and no
mitigating circumstance or if the jury unanimously finds
one or more aggravating circumstances which outweigh any
mitigating circumstances. The verdict must be a sentence
of life imprisonment in all other cases.
(v) The court may, in its discretion, discharge the
jury if it is of the opinion that further deliberation
will not result in a unanimous agreement as to the
sentence, in which case the court shall sentence the
defendant to life imprisonment.
(2) The court shall instruct the jury that if it finds
at least one aggravating circumstance and at least one
mitigating circumstance, it shall consider, in weighing the
aggravating and mitigating circumstances, any evidence
presented about the victim and about the impact of the
trafficking of the victim on the victim's family. The court
shall also instruct the jury on any other matter that may be
just and proper under the circumstances.
(d) Aggravating circumstances.--Aggravating circumstances
shall be limited to the following:
(1) The defendant paid or was paid by another person or
had contracted to pay or be paid by another person or had
conspired to pay or be paid by another person for the
trafficking of the victim.
(2) In the commission of the offense the defendant
