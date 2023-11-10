Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Republic of Korea President Yoon

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol. Secretary Blinken and President Yoon discussed the vital role of the U.S.-ROK alliance in preserving peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, throughout the Indo-Pacific, and around the world. They shared concerns about the DPRK’s provocations in the region and strongly condemned the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use in its war against Ukraine. They committed to continuing close cooperation on extended deterrence. The Secretary applauded President Yoon for his work strengthening ROK-Japan ties and reemphasized the importance of U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation in advancing an affirmative vision for the region. The Secretary also thanked President Yoon for the ROK’s pledge to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK.