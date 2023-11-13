KPMG LLP and Opkey Enter in Strategic Alliance to Offer Best-In-Class Automated Testing Solutions
Alliance continues a long track record of success together.
Opkey is by nature a disruptive technology, and one that brings accelerated efficiency to companies that are tired of the old ways of testing.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey and KPMG LLP recently announced that they’ve entered a strategic alliance, with the goal of bringing together Opkey’s leading test automation platform and KPMG’s award-winning delivery services. This alliance is in addition to KPMG Venture’s recent minority equity investment and deepens the already established collaboration and successful working relationship between KPMG and Opkey.
— Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey
This strategic alliance builds off a multiyear track record of success between the organizations. KPMG and Opkey have already seen success working with a number of Fortune 500 clients.
Opkey remains committed to streamlining customer testing at every stage of their digital journeys. “Opkey is by nature a disruptive technology, and one that brings accelerated efficiency to companies that are tired of the old ways of testing,” says Opkey CEO, Pankaj Goel. “We are thrilled for this deepening partnership with KPMG & for the opportunity to keep pioneering new test automation solutions that push this industry forward.”
Ryan Burns, a Principal at KPMG, agreed that the move is a step forward for both organizations. “KPMG is looking forward to continued success in partnering with Opkey to incorporate best-in-class test automation into our extensive offerings. This strategic alliance provides an exciting opportunity to accelerate innovation together for our clients.”
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey’s No-Code platform instantly generates and automates tests with one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of test automation. Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
Media Contact:
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 973-769-8662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn