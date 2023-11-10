Equity expert Donte Curtis Announced as MC for The Black Broadband Summit
The Black Broadband Summit Announces Donte Curtis as an MC & Community builder at this years event. The summit will take place on Nov 13th, 10AM-3PM.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Broadband Summit 2023 is excited to announce Donte Curtis as an MC & Community builder at this year's event. The summit, dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities surrounding broadband access in black communities.
Donte Curtis inspires and trains individuals and teams, nationwide, on leadership, racial equity, anti-racism, and making change. Donte brings his 14 years of facilitation and speaking experience with an expectation of getting you energized, you taking practical action and finding hope for a better tomorrow. He is the founder of Catch your Dream Consulting, & is currently a Co-Chair on the Board of Directors at Social Enterprise Alliance MSP, which supports the purpose driven economy. He lives a life that is dedicated to leadership, social justice and liberation.
The Black Broadband Summit is an essential gathering designed to explore and address the unique challenges faced by black communities in accessing broadband. In his role as MC, he will help digitally redlined communities create a cycle of justice and liberation. The event aims to provide a platform for discussing initiatives, sharing best practices, and promoting collaborative efforts for equitable broadband access.
The event will take place on November 13th, from 10 AM to 3 PM. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by industry experts and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in productive dialogue, network, and collaborate on innovative strategies to bridge the digital divide in black communities.
Black Broadband Summit Agenda
10am - 3pm
Welcome
10:00 am - 10:15 am
Event Introduction and Overview
10:20 am - 10:50 am
Steering Committee Status Report
10:50 am - 11:20 am
Black Coop Training
11:20 am - 12:20 pm
Lunch
12:20 pm - 1:20 pm (1 hour)
Myth of Urban Internet Availability Report
1:20 pm - 2:00 pm (40 minutes)
Break
2:00 pm - 2:20 pm (20 minutes)
Closing Activity
2:20 pm - 3:00 pm (40 minutes)
For more information about the Black Broadband Summit and to register for the event, visit www.blackbroadbandsummit.com.
Ini Augustine
The Black Broadband Summit
+1 651-300-9093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram