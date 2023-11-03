Renowned Human Rights Advocate Nkuli Shongwe To Speak at Black Broadband Summit
The Black Broadband Summit Announces Nkuli Shongwe as a distinguished speaker. The summit, will take place on Nov 13th, 10 AM to 3 PM.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, U, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Broadband Summit 2023 is elated to announce Nkuli Shongwe as a distinguished speaker at this year's event. The summit, dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities surrounding broadband access in black communities, will take place on November 13th, from 10 AM to 3 PM.
Nkuli Shongwe is an organizer, facilitator, and cooperative enthusiast, currently serving as the Community Wealth Building Director at Nexus Community Partners. With a focus on engaging and expanding community wealth-building strategies, Shongwe provides BIPOC cooperative education and technical support to foster opportunities for cooperative ownership.
As director of the North Star Black Cooperative, Shongwe brings together worker-owners of Black-led cooperatives, connecting them to the rich history of Black cooperative economics in the US. By applying Black cooperative thought, Shongwe envisions a future of Black wealth and empowers communities to become more engaged and powerful.
In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Shongwe has been appointed as a Commissioner on the City of St. Paul's Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Commission. Additionally, Shongwe holds a Master of Human Rights degree from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies from Ohio University.
The Black Broadband Summit 2023 is an essential gathering designed to explore and address the unique challenges faced by black communities in accessing broadband. The event aims to provide a platform for discussing initiatives, sharing best practices, and promoting collaborative efforts for equitable broadband access.
“Shongwe’s expertise in cooperative economics and commitment to expanding opportunities for BIPOC communities align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that her insights and experiences will inspire meaningful discussions and provide practical solutions for enhancing broadband access.” Ini Augustine, Chair, Black Broadband Coalition.
The Black Broadband Summit 2023 will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by industry experts and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in productive dialogue, network, and collaborate on innovative strategies to bridge the digital divide in black communities.
For more information about the Black Broadband Summit and to register for the event, please contact info@blackbroadbandsummit.com
About the Black Broadband Summit:
The Black Broadband Summit aims to address the digital divide and promote equitable broadband access in black communities. With a focus on economic empowerment and social justice, the summit brings together experts, policymakers, and community leaders to discuss innovative solutions and advocate for change.
