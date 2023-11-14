Kaiser's Accusation Against Gay Doctor Drug Use Flatlined Before the California Medical Board
Prominent Kaiser Physician of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community, fully exonerated from Kaiser Hospitals charges of being drug impaired during sex parties.
Kaiser’s Hospitals Wild Accusations Against Physician of Drug-Induced Gay Sex Parties Flatlined Before the California Medical Board.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaiser’s Hospitals Accusations Against Dr. Peros of Drug Use Flatlined Before the California Medical Board
— Eduardo G. Roy, Attorney for Dr. Peros
The California Medical Board, exonerated Dr. James Peros, a prominent member of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community, after a full investigation prompted by Kaiser Hospital’s false accusations that Dr. Peros was treating patients while being drug-impaired following wild sex parties. During a rocky Kaiser Administrative Hearing, where Kaiser was attempting to fire Dr. Peros for alleged drug impairment, the first Administrative Hearing Officer abruptly resigned after Kaiser and Dr. John Skerry, Kaiser’s Physician-in-Chief, disclosed emails which Kaiser had improperly withheld for over a year.
Kaiser’s senior officials, Dr. Skerry and Dr. Ginsberg, head of HR, withheld the emails from Dr. Peros that initiated the investigation because they doubted the credibility of Dr. Peros’ ex-lover who originally made the claims to get Dr. Peros fired after their relationship ended. Dr. Ginsberg admitted to Physician in Chief Dr. Skerry, in the withheld internal emails, that she believed that Dr. Peros’ ex-lover simply wanted to harm and “embarrass” Dr. Peros. These emails revealed that Dr. Ginsburg told another physician that the ex-boyfriend's phone number “should [be] block[ed] … and not engage much further.” After watching a video provided to Kaiser by the ex-boyfriend, Dr. Ginsburg told Dr. Skerry that she “didn’t watch the whole video because the first few seconds were enough for [her] to turn it off….”
“In my mind, the less we engage with [the ex-boyfriend] the better as clearly there is something quite off about him.”
After Kaiser Hospital was forced to turn over the hidden emails, Dr. Peros was fired by Kaiser for attendance violations caused by Kaiser placing Dr. Peros on administrative leave and not drug related charges. Although Kaiser Hospital fired Dr. Peros for non drug related offenses, Kaiser forwarded its unsupported allegations of drug use to the California Medical Board. After a full investigation by the California Medical Board regarding drug use by Dr. Peros, he was cleared of all charges forwarded by Kaiser to the Medical Board.
Dr. Peros’ said, “I never thought that I would have to defend my life choices that do not interfere with my practice as a physician. Kaiser simply picked on me because they did not like my life choices and that I would run from a fight. They were wrong and my community stood by me and refused to let me confront this fight with Kaiser alone.”
Dr. Peros' attorney, Eduardo G. Roy, added: "It is gratifying to see the independent Medical Board reach the opposite conclusion of Kaiser's Administrative Body. Dr. Peros showed bravery, courage and faith in his fight against Kaiser Hospital. His fight proves that David can, indeed, win his fights with Goliath. " The Kaiser Administrative Hearing is related to Dr. Doe v. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, et al. San Francisco Superior Court Case No. CGC-22-602563 and Dr. Doe v. The Permanente Medical Group, filed in the Superior Court in the County of Alameda, No. 23-VO28840.
Eduardo G. Roy
Prometheus Partners
+1 415-527-0255
eduardo.roy@prometheus-law.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok