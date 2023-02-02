Kaiser’s Wild Accusations Against Kaiser's Dr. Doe’s Drug-Induced Gay Sex Parties Flatlined in Court.
San Francisco Judge orders Kaiser to face civil charges for false imprisonment, assault and battery, invasion of privacy of Gay Kaiser Doctor
Bay Area Physicians for Human Rights say We oppose employers who retaliate against LGBTQ+ physicians by scandalizing our personal lives or using our protected health information .””SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the matter of Dr. Doe v. Kaiser Hospital, a San Francisco Judge overruled Kaiser’s attempt to throw out Dr. Doe’s claims of false imprisonment, assault and battery, fraud, and several other charges. In a separate hearing the, Administrative Hearing Officer abruptly resigned after Kaiser and Dr. John Skerry, Kaiser’s Physician in Chief, disclosed emails they had improperly withheld for over a year.
— Bay Area Physicians for Human Rights
Kaiser attempted to fire Dr. Doe in a separate hearing–for being accused of hosting male sex orgies by his ex-boyfriend. Kaiser failed, however, after they withheld emails revealing that Dr. Doe’s ex-lover simply wanted to harm and “embarrass” him. These emails revealed that Kaiser’s head of HR, Dr. Ginsburg, told another physician that the ex-boyfriend's phone number “should [be] block[ed] … and not engage much further.” After watching a video provided to Kaiser by the ex-boyfriend, Dr. Ginsburg told Physician and Chief of Kaiser, Dr. Skerry, that she “didn’t watch the whole video because the first few seconds were enough for [her] to turn it off….” “In my mind, the less we engage with [the ex-boyfriend] the better as clearly there is something quite off about him.” While acknowledging that there was “something quite off about” Dr. Doe’s ex-boyfriend, Kaiser attempted to fire Dr. Doe a year after Kaiser withheld the emails in their possession.
When Kaiser’s board of directors couldn’t fire Dr. Doe for gossip and innuendo, they fired him for petty attendance violations. On the same day Dr. Doe was fired, Kaiser’s Board of Directors nominated Dr. Maria Ansari to replace Dr. Richard Isaacs as the new CEO and Executive Director of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Group–the Chief Officer overseeing all of Kaiser’s activity. The Bay Area Physicians for Human Rights (BAPHR) issued the following statement in response to Kaiser's activities, “BAPHR supports the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ physicians and employers who adhere to the laws that protect us including HIPPA and CIMA. We oppose employers who retaliate against LGBTQ+ physicians by scandalizing our personal lives or using our protected health information."
Dr. Doe v. Kaiser Hospital, San Francisco Superior Court, CGC-22-602563
