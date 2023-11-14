Thesis Announces New CTO
Adam Legge joins Thesis as CTO to manage global responsibilities, continue product enhancements, scale infrastructure and deliver market leading SIS.
Adam has significant experience in scaling these organizations to enable and empower platform growth to meet client demands.”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, a provider of cloud-based, next generation university administration software, today announced that Adam Legge has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Adam has a history of scaling technology organizations through periods of significant and sustained growth.
— Paul McConville
Adam will take control of Thesis’ growing Product, Technology and Research & Development organization for both Thesis Elements and Thesis Student Management. Prior to Thesis, Adam was Chief Technology Officer of CloudAttribution, a FinTech SaaS (Software as a Service) provider of performance attribution software for some of the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Prior to that, Adam was Chief Technology Officer of Silverbear, the membership management, communication and billing platform for thousands of UK membership institutions, where he led the growth of the product from its start as an on-premise solution to a high performing, cloud-native platform. This included managing large growth and maturation of multiple teams and processes.
“Adam is joining us at a perfect time. We have continued to invest significantly in technology, engineering, and innovation. Adam has significant experience in scaling these organizations to enable and empower platform growth to meet client demands” said CEO, Paul McConville. “He understands how to grow high performing product and technology organizations to deliver market leading software platforms, while being highly responsive to customer and market needs. He will make an immediate impact on Thesis and for our clients.”
“It is a time of massive change for colleges and universities to move fully to the cloud, improve student and staff experience and to embrace the technologies that will run their institutions for the next twenty years”, said Legge. “I’m excited to join Thesis to help grow and scale our market leading student information system software. We have a tremendous opportunity to become the standard in the US, UK and Canada for modern student and staff systems. We are uniquely positioned to make the mission critical processes in higher education easy, intuitive, and effective.”
Thesis has added over fifteen new hires to the team since the investment from Silvertree Equity in Product, Technology, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Professional Services. The company is committed to building great technology that drives the future of higher education.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, the US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and with more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About SilverTree Equity
SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 75 transactions.
Visit www.silvertreeequity.com to learn more.
