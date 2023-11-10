Kubuntu Focus Announces Update to Plasma 5.27 Desktop
CASTRO VALLEY, CA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team is excited to announce an update to the KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop for all new and existing owners of Focus systems. In addition, the enhanced Welcome Wizard is now more helpful and even easier to use. Both improvements are available now through normal software updates.
Plasma 5.27 delivers massive improvements to the desktop thanks to the hard work of the KDE development team. New features include sophisticated window tiling, improved multi-monitor support, a pop-up emoji selector, and an improved Discover package manager. This is a stable, Long Term Support (LTS) version that receives regular bug fixes, and is the same version currently used by the Steam Deck.
The Focus team worked for many months with KDE and Kubuntu teams to help ensure a seamless and stable transition for its users. Work included comprehensive testing of many releases, bug reporting, and some bug fixes. The Focus team also integrated dozens of new Plasma capabilities to all past and current Focus models. Examples include updates to the Hints widget, refreshed themes, and integration to the power management system.
The desktop update is complemented by an improved Welcome Wizard. This Plasma-native app provides an intuitive interface where users can quickly select, install, and configure tools and features. Each step includes illustrated instructions and links to related articles from Focus support and others.
Company Statements
“This update really illustrates how Kubuntu Focus, in sharp contrast to hobbyist DIY hardware, provides complete solutions that take care of our customers,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. He continues, “With just a normal software update, all our customers get a fantastically improved, integrated, and tested desktop. This includes all prior generation systems sold over the past 4 years.”
“Our goal is to provide daily-driver, industry-standard systems that our customers can rely on. That’s why we not only meticulously test and curate desktops, but also kernels, ML libraries, and graphics drivers. Especially after this update, we feel our systems exceed this goal with features that surprise and delight customers. Many thanks to the KDE and Kubuntu teams for their fantastic work and for helping us make this a reality.”
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus delivers the ultimate Linux systems and solutions for creators, developers, and engineers. Our systems feature carefully selected curated apps, custom tools, hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations, and high-performance premium components so our customers can be productive right out of the box. Learn more at https://kfocus.org.
Media Contact
Please direct questions to media@kfocus.org or call 1-844-536-2871.
The Kubuntu Focus Team is a KDE Corporate Patron.
