ColoringBook.com® - Really Big Coloring Books® signs on Launches with TIKTOK
Really Big Coloring Books® company has signed onto the TikTok platform states CEO - Founder N. Wayne Bell
The TikTok platform has out performed every other social media outlet our company uses and sells through. Even with few followers - its the TIKTOK INFLUENCERS that are knocking it out of the park.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com CEO - Founder N. Wayne Bell has signed on to launch with the TikTok platform. The purpose of the agreement, to establish a business relationship between the TikTok Parties and/or their Affiliates. "Our company was contacted by a TikTok representative on a business to business platform. We had discussions over a couple of Zoom calls and then our company decided to participate. We're happy to extend our line of coloring book products onto the TikTok platform. The younger consumer crowd is enormous, including many new parents and even older adults now joining the highly entertaining platform. Our company is taking a long term view, TikTok is an incredibly diverse platform," said Bell.
— N. Wayne Bell - Publisher
Bell stated the Company has opened a new Corporate TikTok platform account Coloring Books, stating they initially listed about 80 various products thus far, the influencers are making the product line strong and popular in various new areas. "Surprisingly with the initial launch of 80 products on the business to consumer direct platform, TikTok has out performed every other social media outlet the company uses or the company sells through. Sometimes we just sit and watch the orders come in. Learning to use the TikTok business platform takes a little study, its mostly reading and following directions and compliance rules. There are numerous vendors on the platform that sell books, upon listing our company we immediately began to compete. Our line of products are deep and diverse, with TikTok and we have started very strong. Today, we have only a few followers but the sales are rivaling all of our long time business to consumer relationships, its the TIKTOK INFLUENCERS that are knocking it out of the park", Bell continued.
Their products include, notebooks, cards, craft-school paper supplies and coloring books for all ages. The selling prices are from $1.99 to $11.94 with dozens of topics to choose from. They also offer crayons, markers, pencils and a variety of fun coloring products like, colorable placemats and colorable posters. Bell said, "We have an opportunity to meet a new group of coloring book aficionados of all ages from everywhere. Its my job to market and sell the company products, and frankly, I think we took this opportunity to make a lot of children and parents happy."
