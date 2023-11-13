ColoringBook.com® - Really Big Coloring Books® signs on Launches with TIKTOK

Printing Publishing offices of Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com®

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® Manufacturing Building.

ColoringBook.com America's Coloring Book Home Page

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com

Imprint Coloring Books PBS KIDS®

PBS KIDS® Imprint Coloring Books

ColoringBook.com America's Coloring Book Home Page

ColoringBook.com® America's Coloring Book Home Page

TikTok ColoringBookUSA

TikTok ColoringBookUSA

Really Big Coloring Books® company has signed onto the TikTok platform states CEO - Founder N. Wayne Bell

The TikTok platform has out performed every other social media outlet our company uses and sells through. Even with few followers - its the TIKTOK INFLUENCERS that are knocking it out of the park.”
— N. Wayne Bell - Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com CEO - Founder N. Wayne Bell has signed on to launch with the TikTok platform. The purpose of the agreement, to establish a business relationship between the TikTok Parties and/or their Affiliates. "Our company was contacted by a TikTok representative on a business to business platform. We had discussions over a couple of Zoom calls and then our company decided to participate. We're happy to extend our line of coloring book products onto the TikTok platform. The younger consumer crowd is enormous, including many new parents and even older adults now joining the highly entertaining platform. Our company is taking a long term view, TikTok is an incredibly diverse platform," said Bell.

Bell stated the Company has opened a new Corporate TikTok platform account Coloring Books, stating they initially listed about 80 various products thus far, the influencers are making the product line strong and popular in various new areas. "Surprisingly with the initial launch of 80 products on the business to consumer direct platform, TikTok has out performed every other social media outlet the company uses or the company sells through. Sometimes we just sit and watch the orders come in. Learning to use the TikTok business platform takes a little study, its mostly reading and following directions and compliance rules. There are numerous vendors on the platform that sell books, upon listing our company we immediately began to compete. Our line of products are deep and diverse, with TikTok and we have started very strong. Today, we have only a few followers but the sales are rivaling all of our long time business to consumer relationships, its the TIKTOK INFLUENCERS that are knocking it out of the park", Bell continued.

Their products include, notebooks, cards, craft-school paper supplies and coloring books for all ages. The selling prices are from $1.99 to $11.94 with dozens of topics to choose from. They also offer crayons, markers, pencils and a variety of fun coloring products like, colorable placemats and colorable posters. Bell said, "We have an opportunity to meet a new group of coloring book aficionados of all ages from everywhere. Its my job to market and sell the company products, and frankly, I think we took this opportunity to make a lot of children and parents happy."

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

World's First Official Retail Coloring Book Store opens in Saint Louis, MO

You just read:

ColoringBook.com® - Really Big Coloring Books® signs on Launches with TIKTOK

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
ColoringBook.com® - Really Big Coloring Books® signs on Launches with TIKTOK
Victim Advocacy Coloring Books Teach a Child Witness What Happens in Court by District and Prosecuting Attorneys
The Jim Henson Company's Dinosaur Train Imprint Coloring Book debuts at ColoringBook.com
View All Stories From This Author