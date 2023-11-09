Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for lewd and lascivious acts towards a minor

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers detained one male United States citizen wanted for alleged lewd and lascivious acts towards a minor.

“Child sexual abuse can be devastating to those who endure it,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Thorough border inspections help stop those sought by law enforcement for this heinous crime and, in turn, contribute to the security of our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting vehicles arriving from Mexico, referred Guadalupe Madrigal, a 54-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for allegedly conducting lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, out of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux City, Iowa. The term “lewd or lascivious acts” refers to an action that furthers an offensive sexual desire.

According to Iowa Code § 902.9, the crime of committing a lascivious act with a child is normally charged as a class “C” felony which is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000. The passenger was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.