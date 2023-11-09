Governor Abbott Announces South Padre Island Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 9 - November 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of South Padre Island has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the City of South Padre Island on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”



“Becoming Music Friendly Texas Certified is a significant milestone for South Padre Island,” said Mayor Patrick McNulty. “It's more than just a certification; it's our commitment to cultivating a vibrant music scene that reflects the heart and soul of our community. By joining this initiative, we send a resounding message to the music industry that South Padre Island is not only open for business but ready to welcome and support the artists, entrepreneurs, and professionals who can help our island's musical identity flourish and enrich the lives of both our residents and visitors.”



“We are honored South Padre Island received the designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Visit South Padre Island Executive Director Blake Henry. “This recognition further highlights our commitment to supporting a thriving music scene that serves to enhance the deep cultural history of the island. We look forward to continuing our support for musicians and music enthusiasts. It is our hope that this will continue to enhance the appeal of South Padre Island as a destination for music lovers.”



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit South Padre Island, and the City of South Padre Island will be held on Thursday, November 16, and will include speakers from the South Padre Island community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.



South Padre Island Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, November 16 at 9:00 AM



South Padre Island City Hall

Council Chambers 2nd Floor

4601 Padre Blvd.

South Padre Island, TX 78597



More details: facebook.com/events/1066105517732188/



Inquiries may be directed to April Brown, Special Events Manager, South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, April@SoPadre.com, 956-761-8392



South Padre Island becomes the 53rd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.