American Global Proudly Welcomes Ante Petricevic as Senior Vice President
With decades of experience, this well-respected insurance professional brings vast knowledge, Professional Liability expertise and dedicated leadership.
American Global is thrilled to deepen our broking capabilities by adding one of North America's leading Professional Liability experts.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce Ante Petricevic has joined American Global as Senior Vice President/Senior Professional Liability Broker. Ante, who is based in Calgary, will help lead and support American Global’s insurance operations throughout North America.
Ante is a seasoned broker with over two decades of experience in the insurance industry. As one of the most respected industry experts on construction Professional Liability (CPrL), Ante has developed a sterling reputation for delivering exceptional client results. His unwavering commitment to providing personalized service and the best possible solutions, has been the cornerstone of his success and will greatly benefit American Global clients and colleagues.
Prior to joining American Global, Ante spent the majority of his career ascending the ranks of some of the world’s largest insurance brokerages, serving most recently as a Managing Director in the Construction & Infrastructure Professional Liability practice where he had responsibility for all facets of insurance procurement, encompassing front-end contract assessment, consultation, procurement, as well as claims counseling and advocacy. Ante has worked with some of the most prestigious global construction firms, providing significant contributions on several of the most complex building and infrastructure projects in North America.
Mike Meisten, Chief Broking Officer for American Global said: “American Global is thrilled to deepen our broking capabilities by adding one of North America’s leading Professional Liability experts. His expertise, technical skill set and market relationships—in a very challenging Professional Liability Insurance environment—will be a tremendous asset to our clients, prospects and colleagues.”
Ante added, “I am excited as I prepare to embark on this new journey with American Global. Their exclusive dedication to the construction industry is a fresh and dynamic approach that resonates with the industry. The prospect of joining a team of innovative minds, each driven by their passion and expertise, fills me with anticipation and enthusiasm. I look forward to diving into the vibrant corporate culture, learning from my colleagues, and contributing my unique skills to the collective success of the firm.”
Ante Petricevic holds a Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation and attended the University of Calgary, where he earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in Risk Management and Insurance.
About American Global
American Global is one of the largest privately held insurance and surety brokerage firms in the U.S. specializing in all aspects of construction risk management. We support contractors, owners, and developers throughout the entire scope of their project and across every milestone of their business, protecting against the risks and exposures specific to the construction industry. American Global has multiple offices across the United States, as well as in Canada, England and Italy, to serve clients throughout North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
