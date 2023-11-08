American Global Awarded Prestigious P3 Award as Insurance/Risk Advisor of the Year 2023
Demonstrating P3 expertise and an outstanding ability to help clients successfully manage complex risk, American Global took home the trophy.
We are very grateful to have received this distinguished award which is a symbol of the collaboration, hard-work and diverse expertise of the American Global P3 risk and advisory team.”JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Global is extremely proud to announce that our team was recently recognized as Insurance/Risk Advisor of the Year 2023 at the prestigious P3 Awards.
— Caryn Maxfield
Winners for this year’s competition were announced live at the black tie P3 Awards Ceremony held last Thursday at the historic Edison Ballroom in New York City. American Global was one of several teams whose submissions had been shortlisted previously, standing out amongst the ‘exceptional number of quality entries’ that were received by P3 earlier this year.
This distinction is awarded to the team that best demonstrates excellence among insurance/risk advisors in the delivery of partnership projects and programs within the Americas. American Global’s submission highlighted the broad experience of our diverse team, led by Senior Vice Presidents François Wasselin and Caryn Maxfield, and their unique expertise in assessing, understanding, and managing complex risk allocations often associated with P3s.
Caryn Maxfield, who was joined on stage by American Global colleagues Steve Angiulo, Ed Reilly, Nancy Schnee, Michelle Skala, and Ami Igneri, was thrilled to accept the award on behalf of Francois and all the American Global teammates who continually contribute to successful outcomes for our clients. Caryn said, “We are very grateful to have received this distinguished award which is a symbol of the collaboration, hard-work and diverse expertise of the American Global P3 risk and advisory team.”
Francois Wasselin added” It’s an honor to be recognized for our contribution to the P3 industry, validating American Global’s approach to become a trusted resource and advisor of choice by bringing together a team of experts with diverse backgrounds in the construction industry, to provide the most comprehensive risk and insurance advice to our clients.”
The panel of judges was comprised of 23 international senior executives from the fields of insurance, finance, education, and construction. American Global’s entry had detailed their team’s extensive ability to manage challenging issues such as complex interface and timing and, illustrated their dedication to serve as advocates for deeper understanding between the world of insurance and P3s. This approach enables American Global to help bridge the gap between the two, often yielding better results in both commercial terms and premiums. This rare combination of capabilities, experience and advocacy is a large part of what makes American Global a trusted and effective risk advisor to their clients and a standout in the insurance industry.
To view photos from the event and a list of this year’s winners, click the links provided herein.
###
About American Global
American Global is one of the largest privately held insurance and surety brokerage firms in the U.S. specializing in all aspects of construction risk management. We support contractors, owners, and developers throughout the entire scope of their project and across every milestone of their business, protecting against the risks and exposures specific to the construction industry. American Global has multiple offices across the United States, as well as in Canada, England and Italy, to serve clients throughout North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Lynn Barker
American Global LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn