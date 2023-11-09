Submit Release
Annual Permits, 2024 Campsite Reservations for Kansas State Parks Coming Soon

November 9, 2023

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager
Jessica.ward@ks.gov

SHAWNEE – Whether you’ve had your eye on a waterfront cabin, are slowly working through a state park “bucket list,” or simply want to break in that new tent you got as a birthday present – there are three important dates coming up that Kansas State Park visitors won’t want to miss!

Beginning December 1, 2023, the following annual permits for Kansas State Parks will go on sale online, at state park offices and at license vendor locations:

  • Annual Vehicle Permit – $25
  • Annual Vehicle Permit (Senior/Disabled Kansas Resident) – $13.75
  • Unconventional Vehicle Permit – $52.50 (Purchase at state park offices.)
  • Annual Camping Permit – $202.50 (If purchased prior to April 1 or after September 30. $252.50 if purchased between April 1 and September 30. Discount permit, a $10/night discount on camping for the calendar year.)
  • 14-day Camping Permit – $112.50 (Discount permit, a $10/night discount on camping for up to 14 nights; nights do not have to be consecutive.)

Beginning December 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. (NOON) CST, campsite reservations for the prime season (April 1 thru October 31) will open for the following Kansas State Parks:

  • Cedar Bluff, Cheney, Kanopolis, Meade, Milford, Perry, Pomona, Prairie Dog, Sandhills, Tuttle Creek), and Webster. (Note: Tuttle Creek River Pond and Riley campground may be reserved online from April 1 thru November 30.)

Beginning December 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. (NOON) CST, campsite reservations for the prime season (April 1 thru October 31) will open for the remaining Kansas State Parks:

  • Clinton, Crawford, Cross Timbers, Eisenhower, El Dorado, Elk City, Fall River, Glen Elder, Hillsdale, Historic Lake Scott, Lovewell, and Wilson.

Parkgoers who want to have the best chances possible of being able to reserve a campsite for a desired date(s) during prime season should:

  1. Familiarize themselves with CampItKS.com or ReserveAmerica.com
  2. Ensure they have a seamless login with an existing complete profile or create a new account for customers brand new to either website.
  3. Download the CampItKS mobile app for access on-the-go
  4. And, mark down the aforementioned launch dates for permit sales and 2024 reservations.

To view a complete list of state parks in Kansas – including maps and lists of amenities – visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.

