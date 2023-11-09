Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,064 in the last 365 days.

i 91 N LANE closure - Newbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 in Newbury near mile marker 106.4 Northbound will be limited to ONE LANE due to a motor vehicle crash. Emergency crews are on scene awaiting vehicle removal.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


You just read:

i 91 N LANE closure - Newbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more