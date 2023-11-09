i 91 N LANE closure - Newbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 in Newbury near mile marker 106.4 Northbound will be limited to ONE LANE due to a motor vehicle crash. Emergency crews are on scene awaiting vehicle removal.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.