Adm. Lisa Franchetti Shares Her Journey to Becoming Chief of Naval Operations

Her confirmation makes Franchetti not only the first woman to become the CNO and the first woman on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but also the first CNO who commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) program.

Franchetti, a native of Rochester, New York, commissioned in 1985 through the NROTC program at Northwestern University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. At the time, she had no idea she’d make history for the Navy.

“I joined the Navy for free college, for books, and a chance to be part of a team,” she said. “It was going to be for four years and then I’d go on and find something else to do. What I stayed for was the team, I stayed for the mission, I stayed for what we get to do for our nation every day as part of great teams.”

Franchetti has served in leadership roles, both at sea and ashore, at every level of the Navy with postings around the globe.

“I’ve always believed that if you can see it, you can be it… so set your sights high. In today’s military you get to choose your own adventure and make a difference every day by being part of a great team and something bigger than yourself.”

Her advice to those beginning their careers is inspired by Charles Henry Nimitz, who suggested that the best way to be successful in life – and life at sea – is to learn all you can, do your best, and don’t worry about the things you cannot control.

Video of Franchetti’s remarks on her journey can be found here: