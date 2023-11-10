New Mexico Becomes Second State to Approve CleanConnect.ai's Autonomous LDAR Solution
New Mexico Oil Conservation Division (NMOCD) approves CleanConnect Visual Automation solution for its NM ALARM program
We were able to leverage our Colorado Alt-AIMM approval to get our NM ALARM approval”WINDSOR, CO, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanConnect.ai is pleased to announce that its Autonomous LDAR (leak detection and repair) received approval from the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division (NMOCD) for participation in their ALARM (Advanced Leak and Regulatory Monitoring) program.
— Mark Smith, President, CleanConnect.ai
The NM ALARM program allows operators to earn credits to offset a portion of their annual lost gas volume. To be eligible, an operator must use Division-approved ALARM monitoring technology to identify, isolate, and repair natural gas leaks. The Division defines ALARM technology as advanced leak and repair monitoring that is not legally required but approved by the Division to earn credits against reported lost gas volume.
The ALARM program, initiated by the NMOCD, is designed to enhance the monitoring and regulation of oil and gas operations in New Mexico.
CleanConnect.ai's Visual AI Automation technology has undergone a rigorous evaluation process and has been found to meet the program's stringent criteria for accuracy, reliability, and compliance with industry standards.
“We were able to leverage our Colorado Alt-AIMM approval to get our NM ALARM approval, " says Mark Smith, President of CleanConnect.ai.
To complete the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) Alt-AIMM (Alternative Approved Instrument Monitoring Method) requirements, CleanConnect.ai achieved six key milestones in the application, including:
1. Demonstrate Visual AI Automation for source-level leak detection of emissions, including the ability to distinguish between fugitive and permitted emissions.
2. Demonstrate detection performance with blind testing at various distances and leak sizes on a production facility. NOTE: We are approved to 100m with 98% accuracy.
3. Prove that our AI-based Autonomous LDAR was equal or better than manual monthly LDAR.
4. Provide an automated LDAR work practice that demonstrates how our AI assists in detection, diagnosis, and repair validation.
5. Colorado operators provided letters of support for the Alt-AIMM application and participated in actual production and field data collection that was included in the application
6. Approval by EPA Region 8, which serves Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 Tribal Nations
"The ALARM approval of Cleanconnect.ai by the NMOCD marks a significant milestone in environmental stewardship within the energy sector. With both Colorado and New Mexico embracing our technology, they are setting a precedent for other states and federal agencies to follow.
This recognition cements our position at the forefront of the industry — proving that commitment to environmental standards and operational efficiency is not just a possibility, but a reality. We are at a turning point where our technology is not merely an option but an essential asset for progress, urging a nationwide pivot towards more sustainable energy practices," says David Conley, CEO of CleanConnect.ai.
With the NMOCD and CDPHE approvals, operators can confidently integrate CleanConnect.ai's technology into their operations to benefit from its advanced monitoring and reporting capabilities.
CleanConnect.ai remains committed to delivering cutting-edge Visual AI Automation solutions that contribute to the responsible and sustainable management of oil and gas resources. The company looks forward to collaborating with operators in New Mexico and Colorado to enhance environmental stewardship and operational excellence in the industry.
About CleanConnect.ai:
About CleanConnect.ai: CleanConnect.ai is at the forefront of visual automation. CleanConnect.ai offers the Autonomous365.ai Visual Automation Suite that enables autonomous VOC and methane gas leak detection, gas leak quantification, fire & smoke detection, PPE detection, compressor monitoring, tank-level monitoring, flare monitoring, combustion monitoring, autonomous gate guard, liquid leak detection, and autonomous creation of validated energy certificates.
CleanConnect.ai is the winner of the 2023 Cleantech Challenge award.
As the only provider of such a solution with government-certified accuracy and a virtually nonexistent false-positive rate, CleanConnect.ai is redefining energy operations and leading the industry into the future. CleanConnect.ai: Energy Evolved.
