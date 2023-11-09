FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Induction of the 2023 class of the

North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts

at the North Carolina Museum of History



Raleigh, N.C. – Today, November 9th at 10am, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA), in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NC DNCR) and the North Carolina Museum of History, hosted the induction of the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts to highlight the accomplishments of North Carolinians who have served our country. The ceremony was followed by a ribbon cutting of the Hall of Firsts exhibit in the military exhibition, Answering the Call.

The distinguished guests included Governor Roy Cooper, LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.) and Secretary of NC DMVA, Reid Wilson, Secretary of the NC DNCR, United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann, and the inductees and/or their representatives.

Each year, the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts acknowledges remarkable veterans who exhibited excellence in their military career or in connection to civic service, have brought substantial honor, recognition and esteem to themselves, their families, and to the state.

The 2023 class of inductees to receive this honor included eight members. To coincide with the induction, Governor Cooper has proclaimed November 9th, 2023, as “North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts Day” in North Carolina.

“The North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts will serve to publicly honor the sacrifices of our veterans and their families and highlight the diverse contributions representative of all members of our society. We are proud to support this exhibit and what it means to document our history,” said LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary of NC DMVA. “It provides our state with an incredible opportunity to learn the stories of these heroes, many who were previously unsung, and how they have greatly enriched the very fabric of North Carolina, our nation, and the world.”

United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann in her keynote address said, “To those honorees being inducted today, thank you for walking a harder road and trail. Each had a unique journey to block them to this achievement. But they all shared the same purpose and determination to reach their destination. They forged the path that I follow and so many others are following still. You gave hope to so many dreams and inspiration to our journeys. Thank you.”

2023 Inductees: https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/news/events/north-carolina-military-hall-firsts-induction-ceremony

Link to photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB2KuU

Link to proclamation: https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2023/11/08/governor-cooper-proclaims-november-9-2023-nc-military-hall-firsts-north-carolina

