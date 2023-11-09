Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jason Welty as the Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jason Welty as the Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Jefferson County. This appointment is effective November 13, 2023.

Jason Welty

Welty is the Deputy Executive Director for the Florida Clerks of Court Operations Corporation. With over 15 years of experience in state government, he previously served as the Senior Budget Analyst for the Florida House of Representatives. Welty earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Hanover College and his master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University.

