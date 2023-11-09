In Honor of Veterans Day, Anchor Trading Donates $50 K to Rockland Homes for Heroes

Anchor Trading and Rockland Homes for Heroes Donation Event

In honor of Veterans Day, Anchor Trading will donate $50K to Rockland Homes for Heroes, an organization dedicated to providing housing for homeless veterans.

Anchor Trading is committed to America’s servicemen and women who have made so many untold sacrifices for our country.” — Sean Magee, Founder and CEO, Anchor Trading

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Anchor Trading, a full-service Corporate Trade company that provides financial and marketing solutions for companies with underperforming assets, is pleased to announce a $50K donation to Rockland Homes for Heroes, an organization dedicated to providing permanent, affordable housing for homeless veterans. The funds will be used to complete a new project that will create 14 new homes in Rockland County, New York, each one built for and housing a homeless veteran.

“Anchor Trading is committed to America’s servicemen and women who have made so many untold sacrifices for our country,” said Sean Magee, Founder and CEO of Anchor Trading. “This donation is only possible because of the steadfast dedication and efforts of the entire Anchor team. They are the driving force behind our success.”

“Supporting and giving back to our veteran community is ingrained in Anchor’s culture,” said Magee. “What we are doing with Rockland Homes for Heroes is right in our wheelhouse.”

Rockland Homes for Heroes’ mission is to eliminate Veteran homelessness in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley. Today, there are 37,085 homeless military veterans in the United States. Following years of service, many return home to face new struggles including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Many also cope with life-changing injuries, including amputations and traumatic brain injuries.

“We take veterans from the streets and provide them with a beautiful home they can live in for the rest of their lives,” said John Murphy, founder, president, and chairman of the board at Rockland Homes for Heroes, who is also an 88-year-old veteran. “The 14 homes that have been built will change people’s lives forever,” he said.

The state of New York awarded Rockland Homes for Heroes $4.4 million for the project, but the organization needed additional funds to complete it. The new homes are part of 2300 acres of land that was taken over by the federal government in 1943 and used as points of embarkation for GIs. Rockland Homes for Heroes saw no greater benefit than using the land to build permanent homes for veterans. When completed, the homes will be move in ready: fully furnished and filled with kitchen and other appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers.

“We were founded as a mission-driven organization,” said Magee. “Veterans are near and dear to our hearts. We’re proud of the fact that our success as a business enables us to give to powerful charities that can change lives.”

About Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading is an independent, full-service Corporate Trade and media investment company. With a steadfast approach focused on being at the forefront of the digital media trade market, Anchor combines centuries of trade and media experience regularly serving as an extension of the client’s agency and internal marketing teams.

Ranked #19 on the Inc. 500, Anchor provides financial and marketing solutions for all types of underperforming assets. Anchor is a Veteran-Owned business certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State Office of General Services, National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). Founded in 2015 by U.S. Navy Veteran and Advertising Industry Executive, Sean Magee, the company’s mission continues to provide powerful financial and marketing solutions to some of the most notable global brands, in addition to providing employment opportunities to Veterans and their families while supporting select registered 501(c)(3) charities. For more information, visit: https://anchortrading.com

About Rockland Homes for Heroes

Rockland Homes for Heroes (RH4H) is a 501c3 charitable organization (EIN# 26-4526324) that develops permanent supportive housing for honorably discharged veterans, both male and female, who are homeless, disabled, or at risk of homelessness in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley. Founded in 2009, RH4H is led exclusively by volunteers (most of them veterans) with decades of service to the local community. RH4H has no paid staff and relies solely on members of the community to fund its ongoing work. The organization is led by a respected Board of Directors and supported by a wide range of charitable Service Partners and Volunteers. For more information, visit: https://rocklandhomesforheroes.org/