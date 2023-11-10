Veteran and Singer-Songwriter Doc Oliver to Release Gripping New Album “Take Me Back" on Saturday, November 11
Military veteran and singer-songwriter Doc Oliver's new EP, Take Me Back, out Veteran's Day , November 11, 2023 - a heartfelt homage to courageous veterans.
In the service, we had a Mission, Meaning, and Purpose. Now that it's over, and with the way we withdrew from that country, I know there's a lot of folks out there in pain.”ORCUTT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on a deeply moving journey into the heart of Americana with military veteran and singer-songwriter Doc Oliver on his new EP, "Take Me Back." Out on Saturday, November 11, 2023, "Take Me Back" is more than just an album; it's a heartfelt homage to the courageous men and women who served during recent wars, created by a fellow veteran who intimately understands their experiences and sacrifices. (Private press preview link of album. Video available to embed in coverage.)
— Doc Oliver
The album is a vessel for the emotions and experiences that Doc Oliver and countless other veterans carry with them. It's a cathartic journey that allows the artist to face his own demons and find solace while simultaneously offering a voice to those who may feel unheard. Oliver, who courageously served his country and continues to battle the effects of PTSD, brings an authentic perspective that delves deep into the hearts and minds of those who have walked a similar path.
Through "Take Me Back," Doc shares his profound connection with the military community, "I stick to what I know, and if I'm going to write about something serious, then most of the time, I'll drive the blade in deep. In the service, we had a Mission, Meaning, and Purpose. Now that it's over, and with the way we withdrew from that country, I know there's a lot of folks out there in pain."
"Take Me Back" is a sequel to the acclaimed "Welcome Home" album, which was released on the day Operation Enduring Freedom ended. The new EP is scheduled to launch on Veterans Day, two years later.
Oliver has just returned home from touring Texas with Ward Davis. He’ll be announcing 2024 touring plans soon. Audiences can follow him at Docoliver.net for more information. Doc Oliver is available for interviews.
About Doc Oliver:
Doc Oliver is a singer/songwriter from small-town Orcutt in Santa Barbara County, California. Doc joined the US Navy as a "FMF Corpsman" or what most civilians would recognize as a Combat Medic. After a few deployments to Afghanistan, Doc was medically retired in 2013. Doc's music started out as a personal form of therapy to process his experiences pre-, during, and post-war.
Project Credits:
Recorded at - Station House Studio.
Mark Rains - engineer
Pete Lyman - Mastering
Drums/percussion - Jamie Douglas
Bass - Ted Russel Kamp
Guitar - Michael Dougherty
Guitar / pedal steel - John Schreffler
