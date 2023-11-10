Kleinschmidt Awarded Year 2 Implementation Project with Long Live the Kings
Innovative Fish Guidance System Enters Next Stage in Reducing Steelhead Mortality
We are looking forward to seeing the improvements made after the first year in action, as well as a second guidance structure at the bridge.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Long Live the Kings (LLTK) to conduct the second-year engineering services for the Hood Canal Bridge Fish Passage Improvement Project.
— Brad Johnson, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
The project focuses on enhancing the fish passage at the Hood Canal Floating Bridge, which has been linked to a nearly 50% mortality rate in migrating juvenile steelhead trout. Building on the initial year's insights, the team will refine the existing fish guidance structures and install an additional guidance structure that will be fabricated and deployed at the opposite end of the bridge.
"We are excited to see the study continue for another year," said Brad Johnson, P.E., S.E., Project Manager and Senior Fisheries Engineer at the Redmond, WA, office of Kleinschmidt. "We are looking forward to seeing the improvements made after the first year in action, as well as a second guidance structure at the bridge."
"This project is built on a strong foundation of partnerships with local, state, federal, and Tribal governments and a dedicated team of engineers and contractors," said Shaara Ainsley, Senior Project Manager at Long Live the Kings. "We are hopeful that two years of data collection will demonstrate that these guidance structures help steelhead navigate past the bridge more quickly and safely."
The timeline for the second year of the fish behavior study commenced on July 1, 2023, with the anticipated completion of fieldwork set for June 30, 2024.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
