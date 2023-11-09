Maine DOE Update – November 10, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

In light of the tragedy in Lewiston, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has curated resources for talking to children about violence and resources for schools and educators. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs), publicly supported secondary schools, and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) who meet eligibility requirements stated in RFA# 202305111 as an ongoing open application period. | More

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Child Welfare Action Network are partnering with Chapin Hall to understand more about existing programs within communities that help children and families in Maine. This includes programs that primarily serve adults but also benefit families with children. They are specifically interested in understanding those programs’ eligibility, counties or towns served, funding sources, and services to inform the development and implementation of Maine’s Child Safety and Family Well-Being Plan. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is opening applications for the 2023/2024 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meet regularly with the Maine DOE and each other to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

What do you do to celebrate your school’s 20th Year of Education? Old Town Elementary School wasn’t quite sure what to do to spark their students and make them appreciate all the wonderful things the school has offered over the course of 20 years, but School librarian Michelle Reesman knew just what to do. She approached the school’s Parent Teacher Club and asked the team to purchase a personalized book vending machine to support the students’ pro-social behavior plan during the new school year. | More

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) is proud to recognize Judy Doran of Maine School Administrative District 35 as Maine’s 2023 School Nurse of the Year. This annual award recognizes an outstanding Maine school nurse for their contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research. | More

Alice Shea, College and Career Success Coordinator for Adult Education Hub 8 and Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) was recognized with a 2023 Alumni Award from Boston University Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. Alice received the 2023 Lucy Wheelock Award in recognition of her work and advocacy on behalf of asylum seekers in Maine. Alice’s work to promote access to education and high-quality employment will have an impact on the New Mainer population her students, their families, and Maine’s workforce for generations to come. | More | Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

