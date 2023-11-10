Tiny Transitions Teams Up with Tot Squad to Offer Baby Sleep Coaching on Target & Amazon
Sleep Coaching, Education, and Support When Parents Need it Most
I am thrilled to make quality sleep education and support accessible to families. Sleep is not a luxury; it’s a necessity, and every family deserves the tools to help their little ones thrive.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiny Transitions, a renowned pediatric sleep coaching agency, is excited to announce a collaboration with Tot Squad to deliver top-notch sleep consulting services for expecting and new parents, accessible on both Target and Amazon platforms. This strategic partnership brings certified child sleep experts within reach of customers through Tot Squad's convenient online platform.
— Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions Founder
Through this collaboration, Tiny Transitions and Tot Squad empower parents with the guidance and support they need to navigate the often-challenging journey of establishing bedtime routines, ensuring restful nights, and fostering consistent, age-appropriate naps. The service offers parents access to virtual coaching sessions with the Tiny Transitions team of experienced pediatric sleep coaches who can provide customized solutions tailored to their family’s specific sleep needs.
Our team of pediatric sleep coaches assists parents in instilling healthy sleep habits in their little ones, facilitating the establishment of consistent sleep schedules and restful naps throughout the day. Beyond addressing immediate sleep challenges, these coaches provide ongoing support through various developmental stages, guiding families toward a more peaceful and restful night's sleep.
In addition to providing advice from professionals in the baby-sleeping space, this partnership caters to the needs of modern-day parents looking for an easy-to-use solution to help get their kids sleeping better. With this great offering, parents can easily incorporate baby sleep coaching into their registry, providing a thoughtful gift that everyone can appreciate – the gift of better sleep.
The offerings will provide a range of sleep tools for new or expecting parents, making it easier to provide better support for their smallest family members, and include the opportunity to extend coaching through a wide variety of baby & toddler sleep coaching programs with Tiny Transitions via Tot Squad at both Target and Amazon.
Courtney Zentz
Tiny Transitions Consulting, LLC.
