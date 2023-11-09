GENEDGE Announces Strategic Organizational Shift
GENEDGE Chief Operating Officer, Scott Schein & V.P. Programs and House Accounts, Anthony Cerilli
Empowering Virginia’s Manufacturing Industry with Enhanced Services and Faster Response Times.
I am exceptionally pleased that Scott and Tony have taken on these new leadership roles for GENEDGE”MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, Virginia’s best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, is proud to announce a significant organizational update that will support manufacturing growth and expand service delivery. Effective immediately - Scott Schein has accepted the role of GENEDGE Chief Operating Officer, and Anthony Cerilli Vice President, Programs and House Accounts.
Both Schein and Cerilli bring extensive expertise in manufacturing, engineering, and technology to support GENEDGE’s mission of promoting innovation, competitiveness, and industry growth.
In 2020, Scott Schein joined GENEDGE as Director of National Network and Supply Chain Programs, bringing expertise in the aerospace and defense industries. Scott led significant national network opportunities and supply chain programs at many levels, including Covid-19 response, Supply Chain Optimization Program (SCOP) partnership with VEDP, a critical medical device quality initiative (MedMMAP), and corporate customer needs. Scott leveraged his prior corporate and small business experience in his role managing larger, complex supply chain engagements and service delivery initiatives. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Scott is responsible for partnering with the President/Executive Director on strategic and operational priorities to maximize the effectiveness of the organization and its contribution to statewide economic development. His focus is on assisting industrial companies throughout the state to accelerate their growth, profitability and strategic objectives through high impact services provided by our development and delivery team.
Anthony Cerilli, a seasoned leader and Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, has been a valued member of the GENEDGE team since 2009. Throughout his career, he has held varied positions in manufacturing, engineering, continuous improvement, production management, and the nuclear power industry through the U.S. Naval Submarine Service. As Vice President, Programs and House Accounts, Cerilli is responsible for developing and executing large scale programs, typically as part of grant funded initiatives in collaboration with partner organizations. He will also lead, manage, and consult on large-scale sector and industry led engagements using multiple delivery resources, improving supply chain resilience and competitiveness. Much of this work will address gaps in critical supply chains and Virginia’s workforce, through adoption of Smart and Advanced Manufacturing technologies.
GENEDGE Executive Director Bill Donohue said “These organizational enhancements are designed to provide three distinct pillars of service to small, mid-sized and larger manufacturing supply chain businesses, delivered through digital, direct service and programmatic delivery solutions. I am exceptionally pleased that Scott and Tony have taken on these new leadership roles for GENEDGE.”
About GENEDGE: Since 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 11,000 companies, with nearly 350,000 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia’s GDP.
