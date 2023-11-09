Exiger COO Eli Cherkasky Featured in Pinnacle Tech Insights’ Top Admired Leaders of 2023

Eli Cheraksky, COO at Exiger

Profile spotlights executive’s role in the company’s operational transformation.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Eli Cherkasky has been named one of Pinnacle Tech Insights’ Top Admired Leaders of 2023.

“Cherkasky has led his team over the past 18 months to complete a series of operational initiatives to improve costs and efficiency,” writes Pinnacle Tech Insights. “Measures such as reducing data and hosting spending and workflow improvements have helped the business realize nearly $20 million in annual savings. These initiatives have been part of a more extensive strategic expansion and scaling across the entire organization.”

Cherkasky is featured in the most recent edition of Pinnacle Tech Insights Magazine alongside fellow leaders from the hospitality, healthcare, legal, media, manufacturing and technology sectors.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to shine a light on the incredible work that the members of Exiger’s Global Shared Services Team have accomplished,” said Cherkasky. “The team’s diligent work has enabled a successful organizational transformation that has allowed us to reinvest substantial savings back into our people with more robust employee benefits and back into our technology with a complete UX redesign.”