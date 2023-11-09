Voice Actor ANDRÉ SANTANA Breathes Life into Bestsellers
Narrates Upcoming Simon & Schuster Audiobook THE FABULIST, Chronicles Bizarre Rise of Congressman George SantosNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising narrator and voice actor André Santana is blazing his own trail in the audiobook world by breathing life into bestselling titles. The latest set to arrive on November 28th from Simon & Schuster, Santana narrates veteran journalist Mark Chiusano’s political account, THE FABULIST: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos.
The outlandish story is described as: From the dogged Long Island reporter who has been on his trail since 2019, the bizarre, page-turning, and frankly hysterical story of America’s most outrageous grifter—US Representative George Santos.
Santana was excited to help bring this ‘hustle culture’ tale to listeners, sharing “From a distance I’d seen the lies George Santos got caught up in. But it was shocking to catch the details up close, and the book showcases the toxic aftermath of his aspiration.”
Born in Brazil and raised in Seattle, this Black & non-binary voice actor brings a signature style of heart and truth to all his audiobooks performances. Since setting his sights on the audiobook arena less than three years ago, Santana has already narrated nearly 100 titles including several New York Times Bestsellers and celebrated authors such as Kacen Callendar, Bryan Washington, Hector Tobar, Eric LaRocca, Chuck Tingle, and Tegan & Sara.
Santana earned a 2023 Audie Award® nomination for his ‘boyish tone and palpable altruism’ in narrating productivity guru Tiago Forte’s, Building A Second Brain. He earned an Earphones Award, RUSA 2022 Listen List selection, and Must-Listen selection by Apple Books for the ensemble narration of Sidik Fofana’s lyrical collection, Stories from the Tenants Downstairs. In addition, Santana is part of the ensemble that nabbed Audible’s Best of the Year: 2022 Debuts for Kimberly Garza’s complex and subversive novel, The Last Karankawas; as well as a YALSA Top Ten Amazing Audiobooks for Young Adults for The Sunberarer Trials, a breathtaking, YA fantasy from Aiden Thomas.
Currently, Santana is in the running for three 2023 SOVAS Audiobook Narration Awards. These include nominations in the ‘Classics’ category for The Apprentice Tourist by Mario de Andrade, the ‘Children’ category for Moonflower by Kacen Callender, and the ‘Science Fiction’ category for Dual Memory by Sue Burke.
THE FABULIST: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos audiobook is available from Simon & Schuster Audio beginning November 28, 2023 on Amazon, Audible, iTunes, and other major digital platforms.
