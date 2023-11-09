Glenda Auker Named 2023 Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Awardee

Glenda Auker

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 8, 2023, Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Glenda Auker with the Edna Silberman Humanitarian Service Award at the 51st Annual Meeting of the Membership.

Given annually, the award honors outstanding citizens who have made significant contributions to individuals, the community, and KHS, and who have played a major role in making the KHS vision real in the lives of others.

Glenda has served on the Keystone Partnership Board of Directors since 2012 and chaired the Board from 2016-2019, providing exceptional leadership through a time of transition. She has served on various Keystone Committees, steadfastly supported fundraising activities and events, and assisted with recruiting other volunteers. In 2020, she was appointed to the Keystone Human Services Board of Directors, where she currently serves as Chair of the KHS Finance Committee.

In addition to her support for KHS, Glenda is dedicated to making a difference throughout Central Pennsylvania, specifically her home community of Juniata County. She is an active member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women where she contributes her time and expertise.

“For over ten years, Glenda’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to the values of Keystone Human Services has been invaluable to moving our mission forward,” said Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of KHS. “Her work not just with KHS but with the greater community has helped to create spaces where all people are welcomed.”

“It’s an honor to be part of handing this award to Glenda,” said Stephen Rader, KHS Board Chair. “She’s an example of how individual action can make a difference in the community.”

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

