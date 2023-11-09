Tennessee Department of Agriculture Army Veteran Honored

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker, and Tennessee Department of the Military Adjutant General Warner Ross II honored five veteran state employees and more than 450,000 Tennessee veterans at the annual Governor’s Veterans Day event held today at the Tennessee National Guard Armory Hall of Flags.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) Veterinary Anatomic Pathologist Petrina York, D.V.M. was honored for her military service during Operation Enduring Freedom as a U.S. Army Captain and field veterinarian from 2007 until 2010.

“Dr. York’s extensive skills and experience in the field of veterinary pathology make her a tremendous asset,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Her broad clinical knowledge and thoroughness served her well during her overseas tour of duty. In her work here, she is continually looking for opportunities to help by consulting with veterinarians and training our necropsy technicians.”

York joined TDA’s Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory five years ago. In addition to her pathology proficiencies, she brings skills from her previous work as a small animal practitioner, shelter animal veterinarian, and cattle farmer.

“I am proud to join other Tennessee veterans today in recognition of our service,” York said. “During my tour in Afghanistan, I used my specialized training to serve U.S. and coalition service members and military working dogs. As a veterinary anatomic pathologist for Kord Lab, I am proud to serve the citizens of the State of Tennessee and I believe in the future of agriculture.”

York graduated from Oklahoma State University (OSU) with a BS in Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary and Agronomy and from OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Her Army honors include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, NATO Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.