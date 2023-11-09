Fish and Game is running check stations in November to monitor for chronic wasting disease in the Panhandle

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be collecting samples from deer at hunter check stations across the Panhandle over two weekends in November as part of a statewide surveillance program for chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after more than 20 years of proactive surveillance and testing. The first detections were in Unit 14, which is located south of Grangeville. Another detection recently occurred in Unit 32A near New Meadows. Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose, and there is no cure.

Although CWD has not been detected in the Panhandle, Libby, Montana, which is a short 22-mile jaunt east of the Idaho Panhandle border, has confirmed white-tailed deer, moose and mule deer with CWD in recent years.

Check stations will be operated Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to sunset. Check stations will be located: