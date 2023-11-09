City preparing transition to new Enterprise Permitting & Licensing system

The City of Lawrence is introducing a new, more streamlined system for permitting and licensing services. Enterprise Permitting and Licensing (EPL) will launch on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

The new system encompasses all the City’s current permit and license processes: business licensing, contractor licensing, rental licensing, building permits, special event permits, right-of-way permits and planning submittals. It moves many of the City’s manual processes online and will provide numerous benefits for the community, including:

24-hour availability! The online platform is accessible 24-hours a day, seven-days a week, so you can apply anytime you want – even on the weekends.

One place to log in! There is one login for the entire system. Whether you’re securing rental licensing or applying for a right-of-way permit, they’re all included in a single online platform.

Access to everything in one place! Customers will have access to their entire license history in one place.

City staff is working diligently to ensure a seamless transition for customers. To allow for the new system to go live on February 5, staff will not accept permit and license applications during a one-week period from Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 – Friday, February 2, 2024. Community members should plan accordingly and submit any needed applications before or after this week.

From now until launch date, City staff from the various permit and license teams will be working on tutorials and guides explaining how to use the new system. Those resources will be available online at lawrenceks.org/epl. Interested community members can subscribe to the City’s “Enterprise Permitting & Licensing” e-news subscription for the latest tutorials and information as it is available. Sign up here: lawrenceks.org/subscriptions (under the Planning & Development section).

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org