Pack River Delta habitat restoration project beginning November in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game will soon begin a second phase of wildlife habitat restoration on the Pack River Delta in North Idaho.

An initial restoration project occurred on the Pack River Delta during winter 2009. The upcoming project will rebuild some of the landforms created during the 2009 project and build eight new islands and ten borrow areas to improve wildlife habitat on the delta.

Construction for the new project will primarily be in the central and southern portion of the Pack River Delta, north of the Burlington Northern Railroad line. A temporary bridge will be installed to span a main channel of the Pack River and provide access to the construction zone.

Contractors will begin staging material Nov. 13, and there may be some minor traffic delays along Highway 200 for a few weeks while contractors are building access from the highway down to the delta floor.