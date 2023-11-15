Cyber Safety Cop Launches New Website with Parent Membership Portal
With a new child starting to use the internet every half-second, Cyber Safety Cop remains committed to supporting parents in safeguarding their children online. In an effort to support parents and caregivers in navigating the online landscape with their children, Cyber Safety Cop has launched a new membership program called Cyber Safety Plus.
The Cyber Safety Plus Membership Includes:
Expert Guidance: The Cyber Safety Cop team includes seasoned law enforcement professionals, educators, counselors, and parents, offering a comprehensive approach to address online risks.
Exclusive Articles: Members get access to articles on current online trends and practical advice for conversations with their children about online safety.
Online Training Library: Membership grants access to Cyber Safety Cop's three courses:
Digital Citizenship (Grades 1-3)
Digital Citizenship (Grades 4-8)
Digital Parenting 101
Monthly Live Zoom Meetings: Stay informed about online safety with monthly sessions hosted by Clayton Cranford and his team, including Q&A sessions.
Supportive Parent Community: Access to the private Facebook group to connect with like-minded parents and experts for advice and support.
Protect your child online with a Cyber Safety Cop Plus membership. Sign up for free today to get the knowledge, resources, and support you need.
About Cyber Safety Cop:
Cyber Safety Cop is a team of seasoned law enforcement professionals, educators, and counselors dedicated to ensuring the online safety of children and teens. With a wealth of experience and a passion for protecting young minds, we provide parents, educators, and caregivers with the tools and guidance needed to navigate the digital world safely.
