Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS) Names Two New Members to Board of Directors
South Florida Based Nonprofit Continues to Expand Its Mission to Protect Marine Life
As we continue to grow and expand our reach as an organization, it’s more important than ever to have an informed, open-minded and proactive team and Dr. Gupta and Dr. Reilly meet those needs tenfold.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (Coastal Stewards), a nonprofit conservation organization involved in the preservation, rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release of marine life, announced the addition of Dr. Shivani Gupta and Dr. Susan Smith Reilly to the organization’s board of directors.
— John Holloway, Coastal Stewards President & CEO
• Dr. Shivani Gupta, Ph.D. of Boca Raton, Fla. is a Corporate Wellness Speaker, Integrative Lifestyle Practitioner and best-selling author. Dr. Shivani is the founder of Fusionary Formulas, a company offering dietary supplements with a high concentration of medical-grade herbs and spices that reduces chronic pain and inflammation, preventing surgery and optimizing health. She is an Ayurvedic practitioner and expert in fusing Eastern and Western practices. Ayurveda is a sister science to Yoga that applies natural ways to bring the body back into balance.
• Dr. Susan Smith Reilly, Ph.D. of Boca Raton, Fla. is the former Director of the School of Communication & Multimedia Studies at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and taught courses in Mass Communication theory and practice. An established media scholar as well as a writer/producer of public television documentaries, she is published widely on critical media theory and critical pedagogy of the media. Dr. Reilly was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Brasilia, Brazil, and Humanities Core Professor at the John E. Dolibois European Center, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
“We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Shivani Gupta and Dr. Susan Smith Reilly to our Board of Directors,” said Coastal Stewards President & CEO John Holloway. “As we continue to grow and expand our reach as an organization, it’s more important than ever to have an informed, open-minded and proactive team. We are confident Dr. Gupta and Dr. Reilly meet those needs tenfold.”
In partnership with institutions including Loggerhead Marine Life Center and the Miami-Dade Sea Turtle Conservation Program, the Coastal Stewards, which was established in 2012, recently expanded its mission from focusing exclusively on sea turtles to also include marine life such as seagrass, dolphins, manatees, and whales. According to Holloway, the addition of these esteemed board members will allow the Coastal Stewards to continue to grow its mission and further educate the public.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Coastal Stewards board,” said Dr. Gupta. “Their work is incredibly important to all of South Florida, not just in our area but from Miami all the way up to Jupiter. I have had a front row seat to the fantastic work they have done so far, and I am proud to now have an official role with the organization.”
"I am excited to join the Coastal Stewards' team as a member of the Board of Directors,” Dr. Reilly said. "I hope to work with local students and community members who are interested in writing about and creating media about the preservation of our delicate marine life ecosystems."
About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards
Coastal Stewards was established in 2012 as Friends of Gumbo Limbo and is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that sponsors marine life conservation. The mission of Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support the stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. In 2023, GLCS expanded its focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sea turtles to incorporate marine life including seagrass, dolphins, manatees and whales. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.
