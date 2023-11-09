F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical partners with Carrier to gift free HVAC system
F.H. Furr partners with Carrier Enterprises for a #DecemberToRemember HVAC System Giveaway to a Richmond resident in need
We are newer to the Richmond community and think this is a great way to help out a local family in need during the holiday season.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical (F.H. Furr), a home products and services company in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business, has partnered with Carrier to install a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to a deserving Richmond resident this December.
— Nathan Sable, General Manager of the F.H. Furr Richmond branch.
The F.H. Furr December To Remember Giveaway Program provides support and home comfort to a family in need over the holidays as a way of giving back to their local community. F.H. Furr is asking Richmond residents to nominate a local community member or family deserving of a new Carrier HVAC system. The company will then select the recipient of the system after reviewing nominations and decide based on the urgency of the need and the service that the nominee has provided to this community. The company is looking for someone who has worked to put others first in their lives, even when they’ve needed assistance themselves.
Nominations are open from November 1 to November 30, and can be submitted here: https://www.hvacdecembertoremember.com/. Some requirements for nominees include being a full-time Richmond resident, and homeowner of a single-family home that has either a central forced air gas furnace heating system with installed ductwork, or a R-410A refrigerant-based air conditioning system with a variable speed air handler with installed ductwork. More information on the eligibility of a worthy candidate can be found here: https://www.hvacdecembertoremember.com/.
F.H. Furr has always prioritized philanthropy and giving back to the community. “We are newer to the Richmond community and think this is a great way to help out a local family in need during the holiday season,” said Nathan Sable, General Manager of the F.H. Furr Richmond branch.
###
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Maryland, Delaware, Northern Va., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
Haley Jordan
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical
+1 571-418-9407
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube