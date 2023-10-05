F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical partners with Toys For Tots for fall heating inspections
F.H. Furr partners with Toys For Tots this fall to bring holiday cheer to children in need
We believe that the warmth & joy of the holiday season should be felt by every child & this annual initiative is our way of extending that warmth to children in need.”MANASSAS, VA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical (F.H. Furr), a dedicated provider of plumbing, heating, cooling & electrical solutions, launches its annual charitable holiday campaign by partnering with The US Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots. Running from October 1, 2023, to December 15, 2023, this initiative aims to make a profound difference in the lives of children in need, by donating 100% of all revenue generated from heating inspections performed this holiday season.
— Darius Lyvers, CEO
Toys For Tots, established by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, works tirelessly to ensure that every child experiences the magic and joy of the holiday season, regardless of their circumstances. F.H. Furr is proud to stand alongside Toys For Tots in their mission to bring smiles to the faces of countless children in the Delmarva, Richmond & D.C. Metro area.
In the spirit of the giving season, F.H. Furr is offering customers a $29 heating inspection service and is committed to donating 100% of the proceeds to Toys For Tots. For homeowners, choosing F.H. Furr for their annual heating inspection needs means safeguarding the comfort and safety of your home, while contributing to a brighter holiday for those less fortunate.
"We believe that the warmth and joy of the holiday season should be felt by every child," expressed Darius Lyvers, F.H. Furr’s Chief Operating Officer, "and this annual initiative is our way of extending that warmth to children in need, allowing them to create cherished memories during the holiday season."
To schedule a heating inspection and support F.H. Furr’s holiday campaign, please visit www.fhfurr.com or call 877-CALL FURR.
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Maryland, Delaware, Northern Va., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
Toys For Tots, a program established by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, has been tirelessly working for decades to bring the magic of the holiday season to children in need. Their mission is to collect and distribute toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season, sending a message of hope and love.
