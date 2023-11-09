TBI Announces Job Openings for CJIS Support Specialists

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

Job Duties: Responsible for developing training materials, scheduling and instructing all classes for the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), including the annual conference. Complies with FBI and state audit requirements by maintaining accurate and complete documentation of each training session. Conducts training sessions according to TIBRS Rules and TIBRS Training Procedures. Prepares and submits lesson plans for Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission for approval. Provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities for assistance with the reporting of crime incidents to TBI. This position requires proficiency with creating documents and presentations using Microsoft Offices Suite products and frequent overnight travel to teach classes across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 52572. This position will remain posted from November 9, 2023 – November 15, 2023 for five (5) business days.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

TIBRS Auditor – CJIS Support Center

Madison County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Reviews crime incident data at law enforcement agencies and colleges/universities in West Tennessee for accuracy and completeness. Prepares written reports after each review and must ensure all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. May assist with audits of large agencies outside of the assigned region. Provides technical assistance to agencies/colleges with the reporting of crime incidents to TBI. Monitors data on a frequent basis using the CrimeInsight website to ensure agencies/colleges are contributing data according to federal and state requirements. Reviews take place in the TBI Jackson Field Office.or on site and involve frequent overnight travel.

Minimum Qualifications:

