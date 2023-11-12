Bangladesh’s Largest Global EdExpo 2024 to Unlock Endless Possibilities for Education
Transform your education journey and explore Local and International Universities’ scholarship seminars with Bangladesh’s Largest Global EdExpo 2024 2023.DHAKA, BANGLADESH, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inpace, a renowned marketing and event management firm, has officially announced the scheduling of the largest Global Education Expo on the 23rd and 24th of February 2024, to be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon, Dhaka. This event is poised to set a benchmark as the quintessential educational fair for students embarking on their higher education journey, both within Bangladesh and internationally.
The event organizers are putting up over 160 stalls in a 50,000 square feet expo zone expecting more than 5 million Social Media reach and 25,000 visitors in the 2-day Education Extravaganza.
Esteemed representatives from prestigious academic institutions from around the globe will grace the event, unveiling exclusive scholarship opportunities tailored for Bangladeshi students. These scholarships are particularly significant, with some covering up to the entirety of tuition fees.
Inpace has curated a comprehensive experience for attendees, offering a suite of services at no cost, from admission assistance to visa processing, catering to the diverse needs of prospective university applicants. Additionally, the expo will feature over 25 insightful seminars conducted by university representatives, providing attendees with a platform for instant academic evaluations and direct interaction with educators.
Since its establishment in 1998, Inpace has been at the forefront of providing exemplary marketing services and event management, with a portfolio boasting international collaborations with giants such as Intel, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Epson, Cisco, Microsoft, SAP, and esteemed organizations including the Indian Embassy and the Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Bangladesh.
The upcoming Education Extravaganza stands as a testament to Inpace’s commitment to facilitating educational growth and opportunity for Bangladeshi students, further solidifying its stature as an influential force in the educational and professional landscape.
Hasan Al Banna
Inpace Management Services Ltd
hello@globaledexpobd.com