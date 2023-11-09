Press Releases

11/09/2023

Governor Lamont Debuts 'Maker's Manifesto: Did You Know Edition'

Playful Follow-up to 60-Second "Make It Here" Commercial Highlights Connecticut Stories Hidden in Marketing Campaign Video

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today debuted the “Maker’s Manifesto: Did You Know Edition,” a lighthearted video that tells the deeper stories about the many ways Connecticut is a state of makers, creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are here for the purpose of good. The video is a compliment to the 60-second “Maker’s Manifesto” commercial, which was unveiled on October 17 as part of the state’s new branding and “Make It Here” marketing campaign.

The distinctive short video and its companion website reveal almost two dozen “easter eggs” hidden within the “Make It Here” campaign’s cornerstone commercial. These stories offer a unique look at Connecticut’s maker history, culture, values, and future.

“While most people immediately think of how Connecticut makes the most complex machines in the world, like jet engines, helicopters, and submarines, we also make healthy communities, happy families, and meaningful careers,” Governor Lamont said. “Our health care system, K-12 public schools, and universities are annually among the best in the nation. This video and the greater ‘Make It Here’ campaign shine a spotlight on the deeper stories of what makes our small and mighty state a great place to live, work, and play.”

The “Make It Here” marketing campaign will have multiple components over the course of 2023 and 2024. The video heavy advertising and owned media portions were designed predominantly to engage target audiences online with the goal of improving state pride and changing perceptions of Connecticut.

“Connecticut is a great place to call home,” Alexandra Daum, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development said. “This campaign, and particularly the ‘Maker’s Manifesto: Did You Know Edition,’ shows the fun side of the state’s identity, which most people don’t expect when they think of us. We want more people to know that Connecticut is cool.”

“Showing people Connecticut’s identity is at the heart of the “Make It Here” campaign,” Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, said. “There were so many ways we could do that and too many stories to tell for a 60, 30, or 15 second commercial. That’s why we created the ‘Maker’s Manifesto: Did You Know Edition,’ to make sure people could experience that there’s more to Connecticut than what meets the eye, and to have some fun with it.”

In addition to the facts and accolades referenced in the video and on the companion website, here is Connecticut at a glance:

Live

50% lower housing costs than New York City, and 14 to 48% lower cost of living than Boston or New York City with a mix of city and country living options

#1 state for college readiness (US News & World Report, 2023)

#2 in the U.S. for quality public K-12 education (WalletHub, 2023)

#3 best state for working moms and dads (WalletHub, 2023)

#2 community college system in the U.S. (WalletHub, 2023)

Top 10 State to Live and Work (CNBC, 2023)

Top 10 safest states in America (US News & World Report, 2023)

Work

Home to 14 of the nation’s Fortune 500 companies, more than 4,400 manufacturing companies, more than 500 bioscience companies, and more than 1,200 digital media companies

Top states for innovation (WalletHub, 2023)

#1 for aerospace worker productivity (Lightcast, 2021)

Top destination for entrepreneurs looking to launch new businesses

Ranked #1 for insurance wages and #2 in hedge fund-managed assets

#4 in the U.S. for employees with advanced degrees (U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey Five Year Estimates 2015-2019; AdvanceCT calculations)

#7 in private R&D investments (National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, Business Research and Development Survey, 2018; U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, 2019; AdvanceCT calculations)

Play

#1 state for hiking in U.S. (Why This Place, 2023), including 101 state parks, more than 2,000 miles of hiking and biking paths, and pristine lakes and ponds of all sizes, perfect for fishing, hiking and exploring

618 miles of scenic coastline including picture-perfect New England beaches

21 world-class museums

5 Tony Award-winning regional producing theaters

97% of Connecticut’s 8,630 eating and drinking establishments are independently owned small businesses, including the nation’s #1 pizza (New Haven Style) and pizzeria (Modern)

3 James Beard award finalists in 2023, including multi-year nominee Coracora in West Hartford

Winvian Farm in Morris named #1 spa in America (Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards)

For more information on the “Make it Here” marketing campaign, visit CTmakeithere.com.