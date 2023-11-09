CIDRZ Donates 70 ECG Machines across Zambian Districts to Enhance DR-TB Treatment

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), in collaboration with the USAID Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TBLON), has generously donated 70 Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines to 63 districts spanning eight provinces in Zambia. This significant contribution, valued at over K3,000,000.00 is poised to revolutionise the healthcare landscape in the country, particularly in the treatment and management of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (DR-TB).

CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Project Chief of Party, Dr. Luunga Mandla Ziko, emphasised that the ECG machines will play a pivotal role in enhancing active Drug-Safety Monitoring and Management (aDSM) for patients undergoing DR-TB treatment.

Dr Ziko said strategically placing these machines in decentralized locations will ensure swift responses during emergencies, thereby significantly improving the chances of saving lives.

He underscored the importance of this initiative, aligning it with CIDRZ’s core mission of improving public health and ensuring the well-being of communities across Zambia.

The chief of Party said the 70 state-of-the-art ECG machines will be distributed equitably, benefiting districts in Luapula, Central, Copperbelt, Muchinga, Southern, Northwestern, and Lusaka provinces stating that the distribution plan ensures that even the most remote areas have access to advanced medical technology, therefore bolstering the healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

And receiving the donation, Lusaka District Health Director Dr. Astrida Maseka commended CIDRZ for their commitment to elevating the quality of healthcare services in Zambia.

Dr. Maseka said the ECG machines once integrated into the healthcare system, will enhance the efficiency of DR-TB treatment, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and a healthier nation.