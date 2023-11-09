Submit Release
Tom Huerth’s “Tekla” is an ardent book, filled with love and joy; written to relive the readers’ memories with someone.

Tekla: An Urban Winter's Tale

“Tekla” from Page Vision author Tom Huerth is a captivating account that brings the readers down to their memory lane with someone dear to them.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Tekla”: a memoir written to bring meaning to the life of the readers. Tom Huerth wrote this book with fondness that that will capture the readers’ heart and make them reminisce the memories they had with someone who brought them life-lessons.

Huerth writes, “Have you ever met a person in your life that you could never quite forget? Someone so singular that even after they are gone from this life, they seem to infiltrate your awareness in little ways through the years. Perhaps they don’t have physical descendants to carry themselves on in time, but somehow their aura never quite allows them to disappear.”

Published by Page Vision, Tom Huerth’s new book reminds the readers that not everyone dear to them stays. It is a story based on the author’s personal experience about him, meeting a singular person, forty years ago, who brought him lessons in life and adventures.

The author hopes that this book may be able to change life, one reader at a time.

Readers are encouraged to purchase a copy of " Tekla: An Urban Winter's Tale" from their preferred bookstore or online platform.

