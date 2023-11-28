“A Birthday to Die For” A novel in the detective genre unfolds, delving into the theme of Satanic ritual abuse.
A detective specializing in homicide investigations and a clinical psychologist join forces to rescue a young woman from the grasp of a satanic cult.PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interested in a novel that melds the excitement of police operations with the intense and gruesome elements of a satanic ritual? Consider selecting Frank L. Atchley's police procedural, "A Birthday to Die For."
The plot of "A Birthday to Die For" is set in motion by a thwarted human sacrifice. Thirteen years earlier, on her 13th birthday, Kae Carlson was assaulted by the high priest of a satanic cult. Due to her inability to provide a child for sacrifice, she now faces the threat of being killed or sacrificed on her impending 26th birthday, just three weeks away. Seeking assistance, she turns to clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Mitchell. Recognizing the need for additional help, Dr. Mitchell enlists the support of homicide detective Jerry Riggs.
Readers of "A Birthday to Die For" will be prompted to reminisce about the Satanic ritual abuse hysteria that garnered widespread attention in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This thriller underscores the crucial role psychology plays in probing cases of satanic ritual abuse, shedding light on the difficulties faced by police officers when confronting clandestine operations of satanic cults and criminal organizations.
About the author
Frank Atchley, a retired police officer, dedicated twelve years to serving as a homicide investigator. Subsequently, he assumed the role of investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Though the precise number of victims remains uncertain, 48 women were murdered in his jurisdiction, marking the highest count attributed to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley takes great pride in his service on the task force, where members relentlessly worked around the clock to solve these murders. His law enforcement career concluded at the rank of captain, and he now resides in Henderson, Nevada, with his wife
