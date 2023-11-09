Skillable named a 2023 IT & Technical Training Watchlist Company by Training Industry

Skillable’s hands-on solution is helping organizations plug critical IT and technical skills gaps with effective, reinforced training and validation.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the leading technology platform for hands-on learning experiences, has been selected as a 2023 IT & Technical Training Watchlist Company by Training Industry. The recognition follows a long list of successes for 2023 including 98 G2 badges from user reviews, winning the “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards and being selected as a 2023 Training Industry Top Experiential Learning Technologies Company.

Breadth and quality

The 2023 Training Industry Top IT & Technical Training Companies list was determined by a vendor’s breadth and quality of programs and services, impact on the IT and technical training market and performance and growth. Skillable’s inclusion in the list highlights the strength of its hands-on IT and technical training which helps customers to upskill individuals in software, cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence and more.

The scalability and ease of use of the Skillable platform is called out by many customers. As one states, “This company has created an incredibly feature-rich environment to both develop and deploy real Virtual Machine labs and classes. This isn’t a simulated environment. It incorporates real Virtual Machines in a track-able, score-able, repeatable lab experience.”

Train and validate skills

Hands-on learning provides an effective way to quickly train and validate skills while ensuring more information is retained through practical reinforcement. Up to 75% of information is retained when individuals are given opportunities to practice their newly learned skills.

“This year’s Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training sector,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies demonstrate high-quality content on topics and skill sets such as cybersecurity, data science/analytics, cloud computing, programming with a wide range of programming languages and much more. Utilizing advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs, these companies take an immersive approach to training and work continuously to quickly adapt and keep up with the ever-changing IT market.”

A proven solution to the digital skills shortage

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, said, “Providing effective, trackable IT and technical skills training is business critical at a time when the IT skills shortage is causing concern in boardrooms globally. Knowledge-based training isn’t enough when it comes to training in cybersecurity, data science, AI and other high-impact, high-risk areas. That’s why Skillable’s platform provides a way to quickly upskill people in much-needed IT skills while assessing their ability to perform those skills on the job. Our inclusion in the 2023 IT & Technical Training Watchlist underpins the impact that Skillable’s hands-on learning is having on organizations and their customers, partners and employees."

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in performance-based learning and skill validation. In job and organization-specific scenarios, people develop their skills through hands-on experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce evidence-based skill data. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers and their millions of learners have launched 30 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills in live learning environments. To learn more, visit skillable.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.



“We make connections.”™ Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.