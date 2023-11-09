Mercy University Launches Innovative Program in the Bronx for Aspiring College Students
Catalyst Program, revolutionary initiative meant to jumpstart students’ college careers by breaking down the barriers that far too often derail their journeys.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced the launch of the Catalyst Program, a revolutionary initiative meant to jumpstart students’ college careers by breaking down the barriers that far too often derail their educational journeys. The Catalyst Program, offered exclusively at Mercy’s Bronx Campus, provides the necessary components that allow students to focus purely on their studies, including financial support, on-campus meals, laptops and hotspots, mentoring and dedicated services to help them both in and out of the classroom.
“At Mercy, our goal is not only to make higher education attainable, but to provide students the resources and support they need to position them to succeed,” said Anne Gilligan, assistant vice president of admissions and recruitment at Mercy University. “The Catalyst Program offers aspiring college students the opportunity to attend the beautiful Bronx Campus and have access to all the robust support services and opportunities Mercy has to offer.”
Catalyst Program participants can choose from three academic pathways: Business, Education and Social Work. These areas of study were curated specifically to address employment demand needs in and around the Bronx. Catalysts receive 360-degree support from faculty and staff from day one, including a dedicated faculty advisor and a PACT personal mentor to help them get the most out of their Mercy experience. They attend class with other Catalysts in a formal learning community and have a career-focused curriculum with job placement support. Catalysts will have the opportunity to earn certifications, internships and an associate degree along the way to a bachelor’s degree in their chosen field. They will also get the preparation they need to attend graduate school.
Additionally, Catalysts will receive special grants to meet their full financial need, up to full-time tuition and a comprehensive fee. They will also receive a transportation grant to help cover commuting costs and have a free lunch on days they are on campus.
Mercy University's Bronx Campus at the Hutchinson Metro Center offers state-of-the-art facilities that include fully equipped health and science labs to maximize opportunities for learning, student-centered spaces and a landscaped courtyard that provides a serene setting for study and reflection in an otherwise bustling New York City borough.
To learn more about the Catalyst Program and how to apply go to www.mercy.edu/catalyst.
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution in New York serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
