Mercy University Appoints James B. Jenkins as New Chair of Board of Trustees

A dedicated Board member since 2020, Jenkins brings a dynamic combination of professional experience, strategic leadership, and commitment to higher education.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the appointment of James B. Jenkins as Chair of the Board of Trustees (BOT). A dedicated member of the Board since 2020, Jenkins brings a dynamic combination of professional experience, strategic leadership and heartfelt commitment to higher education.“Jim Jenkins has demonstrated a deep commitment to Mercy University’s mission, and we are thrilled to welcome him as Chair of the Board of Trustees,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “As we approach our 75th anniversary and prepare for the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of higher education, we look forward to his leadership in guiding the university into its next era of innovation and impact.”“I am honored to take on this new role and to support Mercy University at such a pivotal time in its history,” said new Board of Trustees Chair James B. Jenkins. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees, President Susan L. Parish and the broader university community to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality, affordable education.”Jenkins currently serves as president of Canachagala Corp. where he leads efforts in real asset management, including commodity trade, logistics, infrastructure, risk management, compliance and corporate governance. In addition to leading Canachagala Corp., Jenkins previously held several senior executive roles, including CEO of Westway Group Inc. from 2010 to 2013, where he guided the company through a series of mergers and acquisitions that resulted in its integration with EQT Infrastructure II and ED&F Man. Under his leadership, Westway became North America’s largest producer of liquid feed supplements, with operations spanning 31 locations globally. He also served as managing director of ED&F Man’s Commodity Services Division, president of ED&F Man Cocoa, Inc. and was actively involved with the New York Board of Trade’s Cocoa and Control Committees. Jenkins also served as chairman of the Cocoa Merchants’ Association of America and contributed to several of the organization’s key committees.Over the past five years, Jenkins has served and contributed to several key committees on Mercy’s BOT, including the Executive Committee, the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Development Committee. In addition to Board service, he has actively supported athletes, students and alumni alike—most notably through a series of workshops on personal finance and debt management for graduating seniors and alumni, which began in 2021. Beyond his work with Mercy, Jenkins has taught at higher education institutions including Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business, Penn State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and the University of Connecticut’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.Jenkins is also deeply engaged in community service. He serves as chair of the City of Rye Finance Committee and was previously a board member of the American Red Cross Metro NY North, where he contributed to strengthening resilience and emergency preparedness across the region.Jenkins succeeds Joseph Gantz, who retired as chair earlier this month after nearly 25 years of service on the Board of Trustees. Appointed chair in 2020, Gantz provided steady, visionary leadership during a time of growth and change for Mercy, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to university.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.