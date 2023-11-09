Announcing the Launch of "The Teenage Guide to Success"
Colton Fidelman unveils the proven TICK TOCK formula, offering teens a life raft to navigate the complexities of adolescence and unlock their full potentialSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens today face unprecedented challenges. From social media pressures to mental health struggles, navigating a path to success can often seem insurmountable. That's why Colton Fidelman, a young author and student at the Army and Navy Academy, is excited to introduce his empowering book, 'The Teenage Guide to Success: The TICK TOCK Formula for Life, Relationships, and Careers.' Join us as we embark on this transformative journey toward a brighter future."
Based on his own experience hitting rock bottom, Colton wrote “The Teenage Guide to Success” to help inspire teens take control of their future and guide them toward success in relationships, goal achievement, and personal growth. He distills 8 cornerstone principles that successful businessmen, athletes and entrepreneurs reveal in the book: Taming Social Media, Inspiring Hard Work, Choosing a Mentor, Knowing Your Struggles, Treasure Beyond Money, Owning Your Passion, Cultivating Relationships, and Knowledge Expansion.
"If you're a teenager grappling with anxiety, loneliness, or a lack of motivation, this book provides the crucial roadmap to self-actualization,” said Colton. “The TICK TOCK formula illuminates the path that renowned entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers took to achieve a future filled with meaning, purpose, and empowerment on their own terms. I've had the privilege of learning from them to help prepare myself for a brighter, more fulfilling future. Now, I'm passing that wisdom on to you."
Here’s what successful people have to say about the book’s key lessons:
T - Taming Social Media “Social media is sneaky. It draws you in, feeds your biases…Find other people to talk to who have opposite views and simply talk instead of arguing.”
– Howard Marks, self-made billionaire and co-chairman, Oaktree Capital Management
I- Inspiring Hard Work “The first six months of my YouTube career I was making two videos every day, which is kind of nuts. I was constantly coming up with new ideas and challenging myself.”
– Levy Rozman, Chess International Master, and GothamChess Youtuber
C - Choosing a Mentor “My grandmother overcame a lot, went to college and graduate school and the things she couldn’t apply to her life, she was intentional about making sure it applied to me.”
– Tai Beauchamp, media style expert and co-founder of wellness beauty brand Brown Girl Jane
K - Knowing Your Struggles “Teenagers who have been through a lot of pain and hardship that makes them angry could use it as a powerful lesson and turn it to their advantage.
– Jim Kaplan, major shopping center developer
T - Treasure Beyond Money “It’s not about the money, it’s about creating something.”
– Dean Stoecker, Founder, Alteryx
O - Owning Your Passion “It was just a hobby to start….[It’s] a little scary to make it into a company, and then to monetize.” But his passion made it happen. “I committed myself, then followed through.”
– Craig Newmark, founder, Craigslist
C - Cultivating Relationships “I kept getting promoted in the military because I focused on my teams. I took care of them and led them in the best possible way—and the promotions just kept coming.”
– Retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs and President, Army Navy Academy
K - Knowledge Expansion “Be a student of the world and not just a student of the classroom. If you become like a vacuum constantly collecting information from other people you’ll build so much in your tool chest of ideas and perspectives.”
– Jeremy Miller, social media strategist extraordinaire
By leveraging the TICK TOCK formula, teens can get:
A crystal-clear roadmap to success.
Unwavering focus and motivation.
Skill development for personal and professional growth.
Expert guidance and accountability.
The TICK TOCK formula is designed specifically to help teens optimize their social media habits, find mentors, identify their passions, overcome adversity and continually expand their knowledge.
Don't just dream about success—write your own success story. The TICK TOCK formula is handing you the pen.
